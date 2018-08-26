› Home ›
Tsunami sweeps away homes in Indonesia
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 09/28/2018 - 2:10pm
in
AKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A powerful earthquake rocked the Indonesian island of Sulawesi on today, triggering a 3-meter (10-foot) -tall tsunami that an official said swept away houses in at least two cities.
Disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said the tsunami hit Palu, the capital of central Sulawesi province, a smaller city, Donggala, and several other coastal settlements.
He said houses were swept away and families were reported missing. Communications and power to the area were disrupted.
