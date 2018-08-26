  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Tsunami sweeps away homes in Indonesia

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 09/28/2018 - 2:10pm
in

AKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A powerful earthquake rocked the Indonesian island of Sulawesi on today, triggering a 3-meter (10-foot) -tall tsunami that an official said swept away houses in at least two cities.

Disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said the tsunami hit Palu, the capital of central Sulawesi province, a smaller city, Donggala, and several other coastal settlements.

He said houses were swept away and families were reported missing. Communications and power to the area were disrupted.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share