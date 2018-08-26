› Home ›
Everybody on plane survives crash landing
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 09/28/2018 - 2:09pm
in
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A passenger on a plane that crashed into a Pacific lagoon on today said the flight attendants were panicking and he saw water pouring through a hole in the side of the plane before he was able to escape.
Local boats helped rescue all 47 passengers and crew after the plane hit the water while trying to land at the Chuuk Island airport in the Micronesia archipelago.
Seven people were taken to a hospital, according to officials, including one described as being in critical but stable condition.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos