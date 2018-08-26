› Home ›
Expanded alcohol petition fails
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 09/27/2018 - 1:40pm
Official counts shows effort fell 31 signatures short
Nancy Bergeron
A petition seeking a local-option vote on expanding alcohol sales in the city of Ruston has apparently failed.
The official verification certificate completed Wednesday by parish Registrar of Voters Dianna Stone shows the effort fell short by 31 signatures. Petitioners needed 2,500 valid signatures to force a referendum. The certificate shows they got 2,469.
Consequently, the call for an election will not be on the Board of Aldermen’s Monday night agenda, Mayor Ronny Walker said this morning.
