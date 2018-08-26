› Home ›
New Florence flooding forecasts good news for S.C.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 09/27/2018 - 1:35pm
in
BUCKSPORT, S.C. (AP) — The last community in the way of Hurricane Florence’s floodwaters as they slowly flow to the sea got some good news Wednesday — the predictions aren’t as dire as they once were.
And it appears the Waccamaw River won’t top a lake of coal ash or the main highway to Myrtle Beach.
Officials originally expected flooding in the worst areas of Georgetown County to be from 5 to 10 feet. But the latest forecast lowered that estimate to 2 to 4 feet, according to the county’s Facebook page.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos