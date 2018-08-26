Enjoy fall Farmers Market

› Home ›
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 09/27/2018 - 1:30pm
The Ruston Farmers Market will give Lincoln Parish a taste of autumn as it holds its Fall Festival from 8 a.m. until noon Saturday at the market building, located 220 E. Mississippi Ave. in downtown Ruston.
This event will feature hayrides all morning long, dessert walks every 30 minutes beginning at 8:30 a.m. in the back-covered portion of the building. A Chopped Competition will begin at 10:30 a.m. between Kimlin Hall of Chindian Flavors and Grambling student Jaired Foster.
