The grain of salt

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 09/27/2018 - 1:29pm
It's time to get some things straight about me
Caleb Daniel
Hello, Lincoln Parish. I am a new reporter here at the Leader, and I hope you learn very little about me through my reporting.

This introduction may seem a little strange, but here’s the short version of what I mean: journalists are supposed to be, at our core, something akin to mirrors. We reflect the news, conveying it to people who may not have seen it otherwise.

