More U.S. corporate giants warn tariffs will mean price hikes

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 09/27/2018 - 1:18pm
DETROIT (AP) — From Ford to Walmart to Procter & Gamble, a growing number of iconic American companies are warning that President Donald Trump’s tariffs on U.S. imports are raising their costs and prices.

Jim Hackett, CEO of Ford, the second-largest U.S.-based automaker, said Wednesday that Trump’s taxes on imported steel and aluminum are costing Ford $1 billion and threatening to ignite price increases across the auto industry.

