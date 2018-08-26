› Home ›
More U.S. corporate giants warn tariffs will mean price hikes
DETROIT (AP) — From Ford to Walmart to Procter & Gamble, a growing number of iconic American companies are warning that President Donald Trump’s tariffs on U.S. imports are raising their costs and prices.
Jim Hackett, CEO of Ford, the second-largest U.S.-based automaker, said Wednesday that Trump’s taxes on imported steel and aluminum are costing Ford $1 billion and threatening to ignite price increases across the auto industry.
