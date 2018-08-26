› Home ›
Fed raises rates for 3rd time this year with 1 more expected
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 09/27/2018 - 1:18pm

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve signaled its confidence Wednesday in the U.S. economy by raising a key interest rate for a third time this year, forecasting another rate hike before year’s end and predicting that it will continue to tighten credit into 2020 to manage growth and inflation.
The Fed lifted its short-term rate — a benchmark for many consumer and business loans — by a modest quarter-point to a range of 2 percent to 2.25 percent. It was its eighth hike since late 2015. The central bank also stuck with a previous forecast for three more rate hikes in 2019.
