› Home ›
Bulldogs begin preseason hoops practice
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 09/27/2018 - 1:08pm
in
Leader Sports Service
There was a strong sense of excitement on Karl Malone Court Wednesday afternoon as the Louisiana Tech men’s basketball team conducted its first official practice of the fall inside the Thomas Assembly Center.
After getting a jumpstart to the season during the summer with the 10 team practices that coincided with the foreign tour trip to Costa Rica, the Bulldogs got back together as a team at 3:45 p.m.
The practice began with a film session centered around this year’s theme — Tougher, together. Then after a free shoot and warm-up period, the guys got after it for more than two hours.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos