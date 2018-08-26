› Home ›
Tech soccer travels to Florida to take on FAU, FIU
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 09/27/2018 - 1:03pm
in
Leader Sports Service
After enjoying a home sweep this past weekend, the Louisiana Tech soccer team heads back out to begin a three-game road stretch starting on Friday night at 6 p.m. at Florida Atlantic at FAU Soccer Stadium.
Tech will then head to Miami to take on Florida International University at noon Sunday at FIU Soccer Stadium.
After dropping the opening Conference USA match, the Lady Techsters got a crucial six points with thrilling victories over Old Dominion and WKU.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos