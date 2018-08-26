  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
DEAR ABBY

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 09/26/2018 - 12:49pm
Man confesses long-ago affair with best friend’s wife
Abigail Van Buren
DEAR ABBY: I found out a month ago that my wife and my best friend had a relationship 40 years ago when we were in our 20s. My friend hinted about it, so I asked him point blank and he confessed.

Obviously, if you can’t trust someone, he’s not your friend. My question is, should I ask my wife to tell me what went on or just sweep it under the rug and move forward?

