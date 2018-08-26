  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Techsters tip off preseason workouts

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 09/26/2018 - 12:40pm
Leader Sports Service
Leader file photo - Louisiana Tech senior Reauna Cleaver will lead the Lady Techsters into the 2018 season Nov. 6 vs. LSU-Alexandria. Cleaver and Co. opened official team workouts Wednesday.

Exactly six weeks away from the season opener against LSU-Alexandria, the Louisiana Tech women’s basketball team opened official team workouts early Tuesday morning at the Thomas Assembly Center.

Head coach Brooke Stoehr and Co. conducted a two-hour practice session at the TAC, starting with a 6:45 a.m. film session before hitting the court for two hours of practice. The session ended with some five-on-five full-court work.

Stoehr said she has been happy with this year’s group during summer and early fall workouts.

