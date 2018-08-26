› Home ›
Techsters tip off preseason workouts
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 09/26/2018 - 12:40pm
Leader Sports Service
Exactly six weeks away from the season opener against LSU-Alexandria, the Louisiana Tech women’s basketball team opened official team workouts early Tuesday morning at the Thomas Assembly Center.
Head coach Brooke Stoehr and Co. conducted a two-hour practice session at the TAC, starting with a 6:45 a.m. film session before hitting the court for two hours of practice. The session ended with some five-on-five full-court work.
Stoehr said she has been happy with this year’s group during summer and early fall workouts.
