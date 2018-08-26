› Home ›
Freshmen lead Tech golfers in Birmingham
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 09/26/2018 - 12:37pm
in
Leader Sports Service
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Freshmen James Swash and Blake Blaser each shot five-over-par to tie for 27th place leading the Louisiana Tech golf team at the Shoal Creek Invitational Monday and Tuesday.
As a team, Tech finished 11th out of 14 teams, ending the 54-hole event with his best round of six-over-par 294. The Bulldogs were 36 over par (299-307-294=900) for the tournament
.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos