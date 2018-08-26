› Home ›
Rams are unanimous top team in latest AP Pro32 poll
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 09/26/2018 - 12:35pm
NEW YORK (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams continue to be box office gold for the NFL.
The Rams are off to a 3-0 start after handling the Chargers 35-23 in an all-LA matchup on Sunday.
They also are the unanimous top team in the latest AP Pro32 poll .
The Rams received all 12 first-place votes and 384 points in balloting Tuesday by media members who regularly cover the NFL.
The unbeaten Kansas City Chiefs moved up two spots to No. 2.
New Orleans jumped 10 spots to No. 5 after topping the Atlanta Falcons 43-37 in overtime.
