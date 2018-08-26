  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Brazzel expresses frustration with Congress

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 09/26/2018 - 12:34pm
I have had it with Congress, especially Mitch McConnell and his complete denials of the existence of the rule of law; the complete denial that there was ever even a normal functional government; his stalling for a year to even meet with a qualified, moderate, and well-respected jurist so he could install another Trump yes man; and the most disgusting move he’s made yet, he states that he’s going to ram that nominee through. By Thursday. The optic I picture is crude and meant that way. So much class. 

