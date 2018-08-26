› Home ›
Shadoin to resign House seat
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 09/25/2018 - 2:29pm
Second-term lawmaker to take job in Baton Rouge
Nancy Bergeron
State Rep. Rob Shadoin is resigning his House seat to become deputy counsel to Louisiana’s secretary of wildlife and fisheries.
Shadoin said Monday night he expects to resign within the next 14 days. His new job starts in early October.
Because Shadoin’s House term isn’t up until the end of 2019, a special election will likely be called in the spring to fill the soon-to-be-empty seat.
The second-term Republican lawmaker from Ruston said he’s resigning now in order to give anyone who might want to run for the seat “time to think and pray” about it.
