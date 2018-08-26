  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Another alcohol petition surfaces

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 09/25/2018 - 2:28pm
This one’s for signers of original document having second thoughts
Nancy Bergeron

Ruston voters who signed a petition seeking to expand alcohol sales in the city limits and have had second thoughts now have another petition they can sign.

Local radio station owner Bill Brown has started a two-part petition that he said gives disgruntled voters a voice but is primarily aimed at stopping an alcohol referendum.
“My mission is to get it thrown out,” Brown said Monday.

