Mayor pushes new sales tax proposal
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 09/25/2018 - 2:26pm
Money from hotel, restaurant levy would fund sports complex additions
Nancy Bergeron
Ruston restaurants and hotels may pay more sales tax to fund additions to the city’s new sports complex, but they’ll also make the most money off the venue when it opens.
That’s according to figures Mayor Ronny Walker presented during a town hall meeting Monday on the pending tax hike.
Walker wants the Board of Aldermen to create a special economic district made up of all the eateries and hotels in the city and levy an additional 1.75 percent sales tax in that district.
