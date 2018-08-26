› Home ›
Florence is nation’s second wettest storm, behind Harvey
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 09/25/2018 - 2:23pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — Hurricane Florence was the nation’s second rainiest storm in 70 years, a top rainfall meteorologist calculated.
Only last year’s Hurricane Harvey rained more over a 14,000 square mile area during a four-day time period, said Ken Kunkel, a meteorologist at the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration and North Carolina State University.
Scientists said climate change likely boosted rainfall totals for both storms.
