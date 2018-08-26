› Home ›
AUNT GRACE
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 09/25/2018 - 2:22pm
Respect for others extension of self-respect
Grace Tirado
I want to sincerely thank Jean Moore who graciously loaned me a book titled “Choosing Civility” by P. M. Forni.
This is a spirit-lifting, heartwarming and powerful book for those who want to positively connect with others. I will most certainly be quoting passages from this book into the future. It can be found on Amazon.
