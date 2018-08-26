  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

AUNT GRACE

  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 09/25/2018 - 2:22pm
in
Respect for others extension of self-respect
Grace Tirado
tirado.jpg

I want to sincerely thank Jean Moore who graciously loaned me a book titled “Choosing Civility” by P. M. Forni.

This is a spirit-lifting, heartwarming and powerful book for those who want to positively connect with others. I will most certainly be quoting passages from this book into the future. It can be found on Amazon.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share