› Home ›
Cedar Creek announces Homecoming court
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 09/25/2018 - 2:21pm
in
Cedar Creek’s Homecoming Court will preside at the school’s annual festivities this week when the Cougars take on Tensas. Selected to serve on the court are (front row) Brennan Roberts (left), Sarah Katherine McCallum and Queen Tobie Bimle; (second row) Heather Wilhite (left), Annamari Farrar, Anna Larr Roberson and Kinslee Spatafora. The week will culminate with a pep rally at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, an assembly at 2:20 p.m. Friday, and the game at 7 p.m. Friday.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos