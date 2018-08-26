› Home ›
CBS’ ‘Murphy Brown’ is back
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 09/25/2018 - 2:17pm
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Last season’s short-lived “Roseanne” revival blew an air kiss to President Donald Trump in its debut episode before it reverted to finding laughs in family and working-class woes, not politics. Expect “Murphy Brown,” another reborn 20th-century sitcom, to be consistently faithful to its own roots.
Washington tumult, social issues and the role of journalism will be central when the sitcom starring Candice Bergen as a tough TV reporter returns 8:30 p.m.Thursday on CBS, said creator and executive producer Diane English.
