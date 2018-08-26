› Home ›
MASON’S MEDCAMPS MISSION
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 09/25/2018 - 2:10pm
in
Andrews lands in Russia
Louisiana Tech University student Mason Andrews has landed in Russian. Andews is continuig his ques to become the youngest pilot to solo around the world.
Following is an Facebook post made this morning by Jeb Andrews, Mason Andrews’ father, about the mission: “VERY Pleased to report that Mason William Andrews is down and taxiing at UHSS in Russia! It was a 11.5 hr flight with some rough conditions early and some sleet and hail toward the end. Thankful he is alive, well and ALMOST HOME!”
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos