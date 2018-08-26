› Home ›
Bill Cosby won’t speak as day of reckoning arrives
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 09/25/2018 - 2:07pm
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Facing the possibility of prison at 81, Bill Cosby arrived at a suburban Philadelphia courthouse this morning to learn his punishment for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman over a decade ago in what led to the first celebrity trial of the #MeToo era.
Prosecutors on Monday asked a judge to give the comedian five to 10 years behind bars, while his lawyers asked for house arrest, saying the legally blind Cosby is too old and helpless to do time in prison.
