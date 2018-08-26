› Home ›
GSU duo earns double honors
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 09/25/2018 - 1:18pm
in
T. Scott Boatright
De’Arius Christmas and Malik Route earned Southwestern Athletic Conference and Louisiana Sports Writers Association weekly football honors on Monday, the conference announced.
Christmas, who was selected as the LSWA and SWAC Defensive Player of the Week honors, while Route was named the Specialist of the Week by both organizations.
Route began the scoring for the Tigers as he returned a punt 79 yards for a touchdown to give Grambling State a 7-0 lead.
