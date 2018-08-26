  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

GSU duo earns double honors

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 09/25/2018 - 1:18pm
in
T. Scott Boatright
sports 2.jpg
Photos by GLENN LEWIS/GSU News Bureau - Grambling State’s De’Arius Christmas (above left) was named Monday as the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s and the Southwestern Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week while GSU’s Malik Route (above right) was named Special Teams Player of the Week by both organizations.

De’Arius Christmas and Malik Route earned Southwestern Athletic Conference and Louisiana Sports Writers Association weekly football honors on Monday, the conference announced.

Christmas, who was selected as the LSWA and SWAC Defensive Player of the Week honors, while Route was named the Specialist of the Week by both organizations.

Route began the scoring for the Tigers as he returned a punt 79 yards for a touchdown to give Grambling State a 7-0 lead.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share