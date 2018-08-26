  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Saints’ ‘D’ again AWOL despite win

ATLANTA (AP) — The Saints and Falcons saw much to like about their new and old stars on offense.

Each team’s defensive worries continue to grow.

Drew Brees’ 1-yard scoring run capped an 80-yard touchdown drive in overtime that lifted New Orleans to a 43-37 win over Atlanta on Sunday.

The two teams combined for 941 yards, so it was no surprise overtime was a one-possession affair. Once the Saints won the coin toss, they weren’t giving up the ball, and the Falcons’ depleted defense couldn’t muster a stand.

