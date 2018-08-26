› Home ›
Henderson return delayed yet another time
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 09/23/2018 - 1:26am
O. K. Davis
Carlos Henderson won’t be on an NFL field any time soon.
Henderson opened up training camp on the did not report list as he was dealing with a “personal matter.”
In August, the former Louisiana Tech University running back/wide receiver/kick returner Henderson was suspended one game for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.
He was waived on Sept. 1 and was signed to the practice squad the next day.
Henderson was released on Sept. 13 and is now a free agent.
