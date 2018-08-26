  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Grambling shuts out Alabama State

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 09/23/2018 - 1:22am
T. Scott Boatright
Photo by GLENN LIEWS/GSU News Bureau - Grambling State quarterback Aldon Clark (2) scored on this 11-yard run and finished with 61 yards rushing on 10 carries during Saturday’s win over Alabama State.

GRAMBLING — Grambling State dominated in all three phases of the game Saturday night as the Tigers recorded their first shut out since 2011 with a 34-0 blanking of Alabama State at Eddie G. Robinson Stadium.

Malik Route scored on a punt return, De’Arius Christmas on an interception return, and Devohn Lindsey on a fumble recovery to spark the win for the Tigers, who moved to 1-2 on the season following losses at in-state foes Louisiana-Lafayette and Northwestern State.

The G-Men are 1-0 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference following the win over Alabama State.

