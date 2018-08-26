  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Tech put scare into No. 6 LSU

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 09/23/2018 - 1:15am
T. Scott Boatright
Photo by TOM MORRIS/LATechSportsPix.com - Louisiana Tech running back Jaqwis Dancy (23) fights for yardage Saturday night against LSU.

BATON ROUGE — Make no mistake, this one ended up being much closer than the final score indicated.

In a see-saw battle, the pendulum swung LSU’s way at the end as the sixth-ranked Tigers pulled away for a 38-21 win before 102,321 fans at Tiger Stadium Saturday night.

After Tech rallied back from a 24-0 deficit to cut LSU’s advantage to three points at 24-21 midway through the final stanza, the Tigers scored a pair of touchdowns in the final eight minutes to secure the win.

