Delhi edges past Cedar Creek
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 09/23/2018 - 12:04am
T. Scott Boatright
Sometimes it all comes down to just one play.
That’s what Cedar Creek faced against the Delhi Bears Friday night with 1:52 remaining in the contest.
After Delhi quarterback Brandon Williams scored on a nine-yard run to pull the Bears within one point, he followed with a successful two-point conversion run that lifted DHS to a 22-21 over Cedar Creek at Cougars Stadium.
A steady rain throughout the first half didn’t make things easy for either team, but Cedar Creek offensive coordinator Charles Scott wasn’t making any excuses after the contest.
