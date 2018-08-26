  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Delhi edges past Cedar Creek

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 09/23/2018 - 12:04am
T. Scott Boatright
Photo by DARRELL JAMES - Cedar Creek quarterback Henry Terral prepares to hand off to running back Lane Blue during Friday night action against Delhi at Cougars Stadium.

Sometimes it all comes down to just one play.

That’s what Cedar Creek faced against the Delhi Bears Friday night with 1:52 remaining in the contest.

After Delhi quarterback Brandon Williams scored on a nine-yard run to pull the Bears within one point, he followed with a successful two-point conversion run that lifted DHS to a 22-21 over Cedar Creek at Cougars Stadium.

A steady rain throughout the first half didn’t make things easy for either team, but Cedar Creek offensive coordinator Charles Scott wasn’t making any excuses after the contest.

