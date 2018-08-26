  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Lobos bomb Bearcats with passing attack

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 09/23/2018 - 12:02am
Longview outlasts Ruston in game featuring more than 1,000 total yards of offense
T. Scott Boatright
Photo by ROBERT SUMMERLIN - Ruston quarterback Eric Outley (7) turned in 392 yards of total offense, but it wasn’t enough as Longview won 56-28 Friday night at L.J. “Hoss” Garrett Stadium.

The saying goes that everything is bigger in Texas.

That certainly proved true for Longview High School’s passing game on a rainy Friday night.
Nearly 400 yards of total offense from Ruston senior quarterback Eric Outley wasn’t enough as Longview’s aerial attack propelled the Lobos to a 56-28 win over the Bearcats on James Field at L.J. “Hoss” Garrett Stadium.

