› Home ›
Lobos bomb Bearcats with passing attack
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 09/23/2018 - 12:02am
in
Longview outlasts Ruston in game featuring more than 1,000 total yards of offense
T. Scott Boatright
The saying goes that everything is bigger in Texas.
That certainly proved true for Longview High School’s passing game on a rainy Friday night.
Nearly 400 yards of total offense from Ruston senior quarterback Eric Outley wasn’t enough as Longview’s aerial attack propelled the Lobos to a 56-28 win over the Bearcats on James Field at L.J. “Hoss” Garrett Stadium.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos