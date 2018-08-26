  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Chamber of Commerce’s Class II of S.A.I.L. gets underway

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 09/22/2018 - 11:25pm
T. Scott Boatright
Submitted photo - Pictured from left to right on the back row are Christian Payne, Luke Black, Ben Denny and Bolton Stegall. On the front row are Victoria Sexton, Avery Henry, Leigh Cox, Lydia George, Livia Hamilton and Amanda Meng.

The 2018-19 class of S.A.I.L. began its journey on Sept. 11 with Orientation Day.

S.A.I.L. stands for “Students Actively Involved in Leadership,” and through the organization each participant is actively involved in monthly tours of area businesses, organizations, and institutions that represent our community in an outstanding manner.

Community leaders also offer insights into how the youth within our schools can make productive and positive change within their neighborhoods while giving back in various ways throughout the community.

