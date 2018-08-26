› Home ›
Chamber of Commerce’s Class II of S.A.I.L. gets underway
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 09/22/2018 - 11:25pm
T. Scott Boatright
The 2018-19 class of S.A.I.L. began its journey on Sept. 11 with Orientation Day.
S.A.I.L. stands for “Students Actively Involved in Leadership,” and through the organization each participant is actively involved in monthly tours of area businesses, organizations, and institutions that represent our community in an outstanding manner.
Community leaders also offer insights into how the youth within our schools can make productive and positive change within their neighborhoods while giving back in various ways throughout the community.
