Claiborne Electric makes changes

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 09/22/2018 - 11:17pm
Co-op drops health insurance for board
T. Scott Boatright

The Claiborne Electric Cooperative board of directors voted unanimously to eliminate the practice of providing health insurance for board members.

That happened Wednesday night after the Louisiana Public Service Commission announced earlier that day that an investigation has been opened concerning compensation and other perks of board members and top executives at all 10 rural electric co-ops in Louisiana.

