› Home ›
Claiborne Electric makes changes
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 09/22/2018 - 11:17pm
in
Co-op drops health insurance for board
T. Scott Boatright
The Claiborne Electric Cooperative board of directors voted unanimously to eliminate the practice of providing health insurance for board members.
That happened Wednesday night after the Louisiana Public Service Commission announced earlier that day that an investigation has been opened concerning compensation and other perks of board members and top executives at all 10 rural electric co-ops in Louisiana.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos