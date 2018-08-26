  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
LSU fights off Tech upset bid

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 09/22/2018 - 11:15pm
T. Scott Boatright
Photo by TOM MORRIS/LATechSportsPix.com - Louisiana Tech receiver Adrian Hardy grabs air to make one of his career high 10 catches Saturday night at LSU. For more about the LSU vs. Tech showdown, see page 8A.

BATON ROUGE — “Old Mo” danced with both teams Saturday night, but LSU started and finished riding the momentum to pull away for a 38-21 win over Louisiana Tech before a sellout crowd of 102,321 fans at Tiger Stadium.

LSU raced out to a 24-0 advantage midway through the second stanza before the Bulldogs bounced back to life, with quarterback J’Mar Smith hitting Adrian Hardy on a 20-yard scoring strike to make it 24-7 in favor of the Tigers at the half.

Tech rallied to cut LSU’s lead to 24-21 before the Tigers scored a pair of late touchdowns to pull away for the win.

