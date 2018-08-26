› Home ›
LSU fights off Tech upset bid
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 09/22/2018 - 11:15pm
T. Scott Boatright
BATON ROUGE — “Old Mo” danced with both teams Saturday night, but LSU started and finished riding the momentum to pull away for a 38-21 win over Louisiana Tech before a sellout crowd of 102,321 fans at Tiger Stadium.
LSU raced out to a 24-0 advantage midway through the second stanza before the Bulldogs bounced back to life, with quarterback J’Mar Smith hitting Adrian Hardy on a 20-yard scoring strike to make it 24-7 in favor of the Tigers at the half.
Tech rallied to cut LSU’s lead to 24-21 before the Tigers scored a pair of late touchdowns to pull away for the win.
