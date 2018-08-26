› Home ›
Suit filed to stop Ruston alcohol vote
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 09/22/2018 - 11:12pm
in
Nancy Bergeron
A lawsuit has been filed in an attempt to stop Ruston’s Board of Aldermen from calling a referendum on expanding alcohol sales in the city.
Ruston resident Ben Humphries alleges there may be irregularities in some of the signatures or other information contained in the petition that seeks to force the election, and if so, the petition should be deemed invalid.
The suit, filed Friday afternoon in 3rd Judicial District Court, also suggests some of the signers were “intimidated” into signing the petition but were not allowed to later withdraw their names.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos