Social Security scam
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 09/21/2018 - 12:59pm
Officials: Don’t cooperate or call back
Nancy Bergeron
A Social Security scam that’s apparently making its way across the country has arrived in Lincoln Parish.
Local residents are getting calls claiming to be from the Social Security Administration and warning that the recipient’s Social Security number has turned on a fraud list, and that charges would be filed.
Recipients are instructed to immediately call the Social Security Administration back using a number that’s given to them.
At least some of the calls appear that they’re coming from local telephone numbers, area codes or cities familiar to the recipient.
