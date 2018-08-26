  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Tech sets record for freshmen

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 09/21/2018 - 12:52pm
Leader News Service
Leader file photo - Louisiana Tech University students received a Taste of Ruston Sept. 5 during the annual event showcasing local businesses in Lincoln Parish.

Louisiana Tech University enrolled a record number of first-time freshmen this fall quarter, and these students are the most qualified in the University’s history.

With an increase of 13 percent over last year’s freshman class, Louisiana Tech welcomed 2,169 first-year students. Their average ACT is 25, eclipsing last year’s all-time-high average ACT of 24.7.

“These new students will continue to carry on our tradition of excellence and success throughout their college careers and beyond,” said Tech President Les Guice.

