Tech sets record for freshmen
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 09/21/2018 - 12:52pm
Louisiana Tech University enrolled a record number of first-time freshmen this fall quarter, and these students are the most qualified in the University’s history.
With an increase of 13 percent over last year’s freshman class, Louisiana Tech welcomed 2,169 first-year students. Their average ACT is 25, eclipsing last year’s all-time-high average ACT of 24.7.
“These new students will continue to carry on our tradition of excellence and success throughout their college careers and beyond,” said Tech President Les Guice.
