Origin Bank ranked among 'Best Banks to Work For'
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 09/21/2018 - 12:49pm
in
Leader News Service
Origin Bank has been named one of the Best Banks to Work For in 2018.
The program, which was initiated in 2013 by American Banker and Best Companies Group, identifies, recognizes and honors U.S. banks for outstanding employee satisfaction.
Full results of this year’s program are available in the September issue of American Banker magazine.
“To be recognized for the sixth consecutive year as one of the Best Banks to Work For is a tremendous honor,” said Drake Mills, Origin Bancorp President, Chairman and CEO.
