In-state showdown
Fri, 09/21/2018 - 12:49pm
in
Tech, LSU battle Saturday in Baton Rouge
T. Scott Boatright
The battle for state supremacy is set to start at 6 p.m. Saturday as Louisiana Tech travels to Baton Rouge to take on the sixth-ranked LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium.
Saturday’s game will be televised live on ESPNU (channel 123 on Ruston’s Suddenlink cable and high definition channel 791).
LSU leads 18-1-1 in a series that dates back to the 1903 season, when LSU won 57-0.
The Bulldogs lone win over LSU came in 1904 when Louisiana Tech won 6-0 in Ruston.
