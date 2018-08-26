  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
In-state showdown

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 09/21/2018 - 12:49pm
Tech, LSU battle Saturday in Baton Rouge
T. Scott Boatright
Leader file photo - Louisiana Tech junior redshirt quarterback J’Mar Smith has completed 43-of-66 passes for 594 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions through two games.

The battle for state supremacy is set to start at 6 p.m. Saturday as Louisiana Tech travels to Baton Rouge to take on the sixth-ranked LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium.

Saturday’s game will be televised live on ESPNU (channel 123 on Ruston’s Suddenlink cable and high definition channel 791).

LSU leads 18-1-1 in a series that dates back to the 1903 season, when LSU won 57-0.

The Bulldogs lone win over LSU came in 1904 when Louisiana Tech won 6-0 in Ruston.

