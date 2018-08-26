› Home ›
ART TALK
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 09/21/2018 - 12:47pm
Dixie to host Steve Riley
Wow — what a whirlwind in the NCLAC office right now! Last night was our first film of the Southern Circuit Tour season, The Unafraid, and filmmaker Heather Courtney was here to speak with the audience following the film. Thanks to Louisiana Tech University Spanish Professor Dr. Paul Nelson for moderating the Q&A, with the assistance of Dr. Susan Roach, Head of Literature and Language. We hope to see our readers at the next film on Oct. 25, ¡Las Sandinistas!
We are thrilled to present a concert by Steve Riley and the Mamou Playboys on Nov. 1 at the Dixie Center.
