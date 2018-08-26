› Home ›
Tech coach visits Lions Club
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 09/21/2018 - 12:45pm
Louisiana Tech football coach, Ed Jackson was a recent guest of the Ruston Lions Club. Coach Jackson presented an inspirational message regarding his life’s journey and the impact that God has had on that journey.
