Fontenot ready for the challenge
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 09/21/2018 - 12:44pm
The new Dixie Center for the Arts executive director has a vision that includes reaching out to Lincoln Parish’s college community while also maintaining its current base of residents.
That was the word from Travis Fontenot during his first meet and greet with community members at the Dixie.
The Dixie’s first executive director in almost a decade knows how to reach both targeted audiences. However, his skills in reaching to a younger audience make Fontenot an especially important piece to solving the puzzle of reaching college-aged students.
