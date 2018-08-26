Guest column

› Home ›
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 09/21/2018 - 12:42pm
Creating conversations without the screen
Starla Gatson
Our current society has far more opportunity for connection than we could ever need. Cell phones, high-speed internet and social networking websites and applications allow us to interact with people near and far in a matter of seconds. We can communicate with anyone at our own convenience.
Thanks to advanced technology, the luxury of instant communication is literally at our fingertips and has never been easier. But to me, it seems as though the simpler it is for us to communicate instantly, the harder it is for us to form genuine connections.
