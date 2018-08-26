› Home ›
Cougars to host Delhi tonight
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 09/21/2018 - 12:30pm
A pair of high-scoring teams collide at Cougar Stadium as Cedar Creek plays host to Delhi at 7 p.m. today at Cougar Stadium.
The Cougars stand at 2-1 on the season and are coming off a 61-26 win over Arcadia last week while Delhi is 3-0 on the season.
