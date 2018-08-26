› Home ›
Bearcats set to renew rivalry with Longview
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 09/21/2018 - 12:29pm
Shaun Lloyd
It will be a tale of two states as Longview, Texas, High School and Ruston High School renew their rivalry at 7 p.m. today on James Field at L.J. “Hoss” Garrett Stadium.
Longview coach John King’s origins are throughout the state of Louisiana. He was born in Springhill, Louisiana and graduated from Northwestern State University.
King has coaching experience throughout the state, with his last stop being at Ouachita Parish High School before moving on to LHS.
