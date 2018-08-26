  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Panthers fall to Timberwolves

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 09/21/2018 - 12:27pm
T. Scott Boatright
Photo by TONY VALENTINO - Lincoln Prep defensive end Isaiah Gray (88) pressures the D’Arbonne Woods quarterback during Thursday’s action at Eddie G. Robinson Stadium.

GRAMBLING — Lincoln Preparatory School suffered a Homecoming heartbreaker Thursday night as the Panthers fell 33-26 in overtime to D’Arbonne Woods at Eddie G. Robinson Stadium.

The Panthers tied things up with two minutes left in regulation play as Chance Robinson hauled in a 60-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Isaiah Gray to knot things up at 26-26.

The Timberwolves scored on their first overtime possession to move out in front and then kept the Panthers from hitting paydirt to secure the win and move to 2-2 on the season.

Lincoln Prep is now 0-4.

