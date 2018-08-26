› Home ›
Panthers fall to Timberwolves
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 09/21/2018 - 12:27pm
T. Scott Boatright
GRAMBLING — Lincoln Preparatory School suffered a Homecoming heartbreaker Thursday night as the Panthers fell 33-26 in overtime to D’Arbonne Woods at Eddie G. Robinson Stadium.
The Panthers tied things up with two minutes left in regulation play as Chance Robinson hauled in a 60-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Isaiah Gray to knot things up at 26-26.
The Timberwolves scored on their first overtime possession to move out in front and then kept the Panthers from hitting paydirt to secure the win and move to 2-2 on the season.
Lincoln Prep is now 0-4.
