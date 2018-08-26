› Home ›
GSU to open SWAC play against Alabama State
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 09/21/2018 - 12:25pm
in
T. Scott Boatright
GRAMBLING — Two in-state non conference games and a bye week are out of the way.
Now it’s time for the Grambling State football team to get down to business.
The Tigers will do that starting at 6 p.m. Saturday as they play host to Alabama State in a Southwestern Athletic Conference game at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium.
Grambling State stands at 0-2 following road losses at in-state foes Louisiana-Lafayette and Northwestern State while Alabama State enters the contest at 1-2 with a home win over Tuskegee and road loses at Auburn and Kennesaw state.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos