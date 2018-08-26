› Home ›
Payton: Saints’ run game not in ‘crisis’
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 09/20/2018 - 1:02pm
METAIRIE (AP) — Saints coach Sean Payton said it’s too early to judge New Orleans’ last-ranked running game.
New Orleans managed only 43 yards rushing on 13 attempts in a Week 1 loss to Tampa Bay, but Payton said that was more about the nature of a game because the Saints had to lean on the pass after falling behind. And though the coach was more critical of the running game following the Saints 21-18 victory over Cleveland, he stressed: “We’re talking about one game here. We’re not talking about a crisis.”
