Lincoln Prep plays Homecoming game tonight
Junior quarterback/tight end Isaiah Gray (with ball) and the Lincoln Preparatory School Panthers will be looking for their first win of the young season against D’Arbonne Woods starting at 7 p.m. today at Eddie G. Robinson Stadium on the Grambling State University campus. It will be Homecoming for the Panthers, who enter the game at 0-3 while D’Arbonne Woods stands at 1-2.
