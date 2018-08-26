› Home ›
DEAR ABBY
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 09/20/2018 - 12:51pm
Jealous girlfriend threatens brother-and-sister relationship
Abigail Van Buren
DEAR ABBY: My brother and his girlfriend live together. One day I heard his ex-girlfriend had passed away suddenly, so I told him because I thought he should know. Well. His girlfriend messaged me and told me to mind my own business and stay away from my brother. She’s very jealous, and she lets it show. They aren’t engaged or married.
What was wrong with my telling him before he read it in the news? Other people have told me I didn’t do anything wrong. My boyfriend said the same thing. She has now threatened my relationship with them.
JUST LETTING HIM KNOW
